Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 21, 2022

First hour: Why has crypto suffered its worst year ever?

Second hour: Ethicists on what to consider about sportswashing

The collapse of one of the most celebrated figures in cryptocurrency -- and his company, FTX, which has been fronted by stars like Larry David and Tom Brady -- could signal a more permanent decline in the crypto industry. Why has crypto suffered its worst year ever? What should we know about it? One of the industry's most consistent critics is Josh Hermsmeyer, a writer for FiveThirtyEight. He joins us to take us through this stunning tale and look ahead. Our guest:



Josh Hermsmeyer, writer for FiveThirtyEight

Then in our second hour, the World Cup is underway, and host nation Qatar would prefer if you didn't think about the thousands of migrant workers who reportedly died during construction of various tournament venues. Qatar would like you to see it as a nation on the rise, as evidenced by the world's arrival on the World Cup pitch. Of course, that's an obvious case of sportswashing: the practice of laundering one's reputation through sport. And it works! But it doesn't have to. Our guests are ethicists who give us much to consider about sportswashing, whether it's during the World Cup, or on LIV golf, or elsewhere. Joining us: