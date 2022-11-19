Saturday brings more snow, leaving some areas buried under 6 feet

On Friday, the National Weather Service expected snow totals of around two feet. Now, on Saturday, snow totals have already reached 77 inches in Orchard Park (6.4 feet) and 73.7 inches (6.14 feet) in Hamburg.

While NWS is reporting only 3.3 inches in Tonawanda, as of Erie County's 6 a.m. update, the expectation is that the snow is now moving northward, and areas that were not hit as badly Thursday and Friday can expect more snow Saturday.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings are still in place through Sunday for several counties including Erie and Niagara

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Wyoming, Allegany, Orleans, and McKean (PA) counties through Sunday.

A State of Emergency in Erie County continues indefinitely

A Travel Ban is in effect for most of Erie County— but has been downgraded to just an advisory in several locations.

Erie County Travel Ban

Erie County / A travel ban is in effect as of 6:30 AM Nov 19, 2022 for the City of Buffalo, Hamburg, Evans, Eden, Boston, Orchard Park, Aurora, Wales, Marilla, Elma, West Seneca, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and Alden. All other parts of Erie County are under a travel advisory.

As of 3 p.m. travel ban is in effect for the City of Buffalo south of William Street, Hamburg, Evans, Eden, Boston, Orchard Park, Aurora, Wales, Marilla, Elma, West Seneca, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and Alden. All other parts of Erie County are under a travel advisory.

"We are making progress in the city of Buffalo, but there is still a long way to go. We have had a snow ban set up for an extended period of time, as you know, in South Buffalo, dumping over four feet of snow," Mayor Byron Brown said.

Another eight to 10 inches are expected through 1 a.m. Sunday in the City of Buffalo.

"So we are coming to the end, hopefully, of this event, if the forecasts that we've received are correct," Brown added.

Erie County continues to provide updates every few hours on their YouTube channel.

“The vast majority of Erie County residents have done the right thing and stayed off the roads,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a tweet Friday. “Unfortunately, it only takes one to two vehicles to tie up plow and first responder crews. Please stay home.”

WNY Travel Bans & Advisories

Niagara County: No travel advisories are in effect and there are no plans to institute any, according to Niagara County Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz.

“We will continue to closely monitor the storm and be prepared to take any actions regarding travel and safety should they be deemed necessary,” Schultz said in a statement.

Genesee County: No travel advisories are in effect, but the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay home so that emergency personnel can travel more easily.

“Please remember that even if it is not snowing where you are, the destination you are traveling to may have poor visibility and heavy snow accumulation,” Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The best and safest option for you and your loved ones is to stay home until the snowstorm passes.”

Chautauqua County: No travel advisories are in effect, but officials are reminding Chautauqua County residents to postpone or cancel non-essential travel, drive slowly, keep 200 feet behind snow plows and keep an emergency kit and cell phone with them if driving, according to a Thursday news release .

“With this storm, drivers should be prepared for areas of snow-covered roads and poor visibility,” Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said in a statement. “If you must travel, drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling on slick or snow-covered roads.”

You can find more information for your county by clicking here:

Erie County - http://www2.erie.gov/

- Niagara County - http://niagaracounty.com/

- Chautauqua County - http://chautauqua.ny.us/

County - Cattaraugus County - http://www.cattco.org/

- Orleans County - http://www.orleansny.com/

- Wyoming County - http://www.wyomingco.net/

- Allegany County - https://www.alleganyco.gov/

- https://www.alleganyco.gov/ Genesee County - http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/

NFTA & Colleges

As of Saturday morning, the NFTA says buses are not running in Erie and Niagara counties, except for Paratransit but the NFTA is asking riders to reschedule if possible.

Erie County Community South Campus is being used as a snow dump by the county, and North Campus is being utilized for staging rescue crews.

National Guard Deployed & State Efforts

Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard to assist in Erie County's efforts.

The National Guard has arrived at @ErieCountyNY's Emergency Operations Center. They are being sent out to pickup and deliver people whom require dialysis.

Thanks @GovKathyHochul for calling them up to help with the response efforts. pic.twitter.com/jPlxXk8biF— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 19, 2022

In advance of the storm, Gov. Hochul on Thursday urged residents in Western New York to stay home

“We’re expecting upwards of two to four feet. It’s not just the volume, two to four feet the first night, we could possibly see anywhere from four to six feet between now and Sunday. It is the rate of snow that is most concerning,” Hochul said.

Copyright 2022 WBFO. To see more, visit WBFO.