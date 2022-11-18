© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 18, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST
James Patterson, Commissioner for the Rochester City School Board.
First hour: Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson

Second hour: Former University of Rochester President Joel Seligman on his career and his new book

Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson says it's time for him to speak out against a number of issues related to the City School District and the Board. In an opinion piece entitled, "Dismantling Barriers to Educational Learning and Success," Patterson outlines the challenges he thinks are plaguing the district and how he thinks the system is opposed to change. He also addresses what he calls unhealthy depictions of division among board members. We sit down with Patterson to discuss all of this and more. Our guest:

  • James Patterson, Commissioner for the Rochester City School Board

*The district declined to send a representative to participate in the conversation.
Then in our second hour, former University of Rochester President Joel Seligman has written a new book. "12 Great Years" outlines his work and achievements at the university, and addresses the situation in the thirteenth year that ended his career. Seligman is our guest for the hour.

  • Joel Seligman, former president of the University of Rochester, and author of "12 Great Years"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
