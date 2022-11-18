Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 18, 2022

First hour: Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson

Second hour: Former University of Rochester President Joel Seligman on his career and his new book

Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson says it's time for him to speak out against a number of issues related to the City School District and the Board. In an opinion piece entitled, "Dismantling Barriers to Educational Learning and Success," Patterson outlines the challenges he thinks are plaguing the district and how he thinks the system is opposed to change. He also addresses what he calls unhealthy depictions of division among board members. We sit down with Patterson to discuss all of this and more. Our guest:



James Patterson, Commissioner for the Rochester City School Board

*The district declined to send a representative to participate in the conversation.

Then in our second hour, former University of Rochester President Joel Seligman has written a new book. "12 Great Years" outlines his work and achievements at the university, and addresses the situation in the thirteenth year that ended his career. Seligman is our guest for the hour.

