Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

First hour: Republicans on what's motivating their voters and where the party should go next

Second hour: How HO.P.E. Haiti is working to mitigate recent challenges in Haiti

The Republican Party took some surprising losses in the 2022 elections, but made significant gains in New York State. So what are the lessons the party learns going forward -- from the issues that matter to who leads the party? Our guests discuss it:



Joe Chenelly, national executive director of AMVETS

Arnie Rothschild, political consultant with experience in more than 200 elections in New York State

Then in our second hour, while Haiti continues to reel from a presidential assassination and the growing control of gangs, grassroots efforts bravely continue. H.O.P.E. Haiti is a partnership designed to improve healthcare and create educational opportunities in Haiti. The organization's medical director is in Rochester discussing the recent violence and challenges. We sit down with him and H.O.P.E. Haiti leaders to talk about what the country needs and how people can help. Our guests: