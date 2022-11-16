© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
Republican elephant symbol in red and blue with white stars

First hour: Republicans on what's motivating their voters and where the party should go next

Second hour: How HO.P.E. Haiti is working to mitigate recent challenges in Haiti

The Republican Party took some surprising losses in the 2022 elections, but made significant gains in New York State. So what are the lessons the party learns going forward -- from the issues that matter to who leads the party? Our guests discuss it:

  • Joe Chenelly, national executive director of AMVETS
  • Arnie Rothschild, political consultant with experience in more than 200 elections in New York State

Then in our second hour, while Haiti continues to reel from a presidential assassination and the growing control of gangs, grassroots efforts bravely continue. H.O.P.E. Haiti is a partnership designed to improve healthcare and create educational opportunities in Haiti. The organization's medical director is in Rochester discussing the recent violence and challenges. We sit down with him and H.O.P.E. Haiti leaders to talk about what the country needs and how people can help. Our guests:

  • Thony Voltaire, M.D., chief medical director for H.O.P.E. Haiti
  • Sosthenes Pierre-Philippe, Haitian American, and long-time board member for H.O.P.E. Haiti
  • Michel Cassagnol, member of the Haitian diaspora, and long-time H.O.P.E. Haiti volunteer
  • Mike Shields, volunteer deputy executive director of H.O.P.E. and co-founder of the Alyans Sante Borgne (ASB)
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
