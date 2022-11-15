Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

First hour: Political director David Zavac on campaign strategy and why the Kaptur campaign in Ohio overperformed

Second hour: Why can't we recycle more plastic products?

The longest-serving woman in Congress was re-elected for another term last week. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio defeated a Republican candidate who had called for red states to secede from the union. JR Majewski was running a lot closer in the polls than what became the final result. So how did Kaptur overperform in a state that has gone deep red? Some analysts have said it's a model for how campaigns for any party should be run across the country. We talk with the Kaptur campaign's political director. Our guest:



David Zavac, political director for the Marcy Kaptur campaign

Then in our second hour, a new report from Greenpeace is creating buzz about a so-called "myth" of plastics recycling. The report shows that the majority of plastic that well-intended recyclers put in blue bins -- about 95 percent -- ends up in landfills. According to Greenpeace, the recycling logo consumers find on plastics is deceiving because most plastic products are not recyclable. This hour, we discuss the Greenpeace report with our guests, who help us understand recycling standards, technology, and what needs to be done to improve the plastic recycling system. Our guests: