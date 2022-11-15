© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
"VOTE" image in red

First hour: Political director David Zavac on campaign strategy and why the Kaptur campaign in Ohio overperformed

Second hour: Why can't we recycle more plastic products?

The longest-serving woman in Congress was re-elected for another term last week. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio defeated a Republican candidate who had called for red states to secede from the union. JR Majewski was running a lot closer in the polls than what became the final result. So how did Kaptur overperform in a state that has gone deep red? Some analysts have said it's a model for how campaigns for any party should be run across the country. We talk with the Kaptur campaign's political director. Our guest:

  • David Zavac, political director for the Marcy Kaptur campaign

Then in our second hour, a new report from Greenpeace is creating buzz about a so-called "myth" of plastics recycling. The report shows that the majority of plastic that well-intended recyclers put in blue bins -- about 95 percent -- ends up in landfills. According to Greenpeace, the recycling logo consumers find on plastics is deceiving because most plastic products are not recyclable. This hour, we discuss the Greenpeace report with our guests, who help us understand recycling standards, technology, and what needs to be done to improve the plastic recycling system. Our guests:

  • Ed Daniels, director of strategic programs for the REMADE Institute
  • Sarah Dearman, chief innovation office for the Recycling Partnership
  • Anthony “AJ” Diienno, vice president of recycled materials at Waste Harmonics
  • Matthew Hoffman, Ph.D., associate professor in the College of Science at the Rochester Institute of Technology
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
