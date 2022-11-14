Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 14, 2022

First hour: Democrats on what's motivating their voters and where the party should go next

Second hour: An update from Ukraine

This week, we ask guests from different political sides about the lessons they're taking from a historic midterm election. We start with the left, where fears of a "red wave" turned into euphoria about keeping the Senate (at the very least). What issues do they see as most motivating for voters? With all the talk about Ron DeSantis -- a swing state governor who has won big -- why isn't there equal buzz about Gretchen Whitmer? What does the last week mean for President Biden? Our guests:



Paul Hypolite, founder of Leading With Our Values, a government relations and public affairs firm

Stephanie Townsend, councilmember for the Pittsford Town Board

Denise King, former executive committee chair of the New York State Democratic Party

Our WXXI colleague Mikhail Gershteyn is in Ukraine, traveling to several parts of the country to visit family, assist with relief efforts, and document the war. He joins us to discuss the most recent events in Kherson and elsewhere. We also hear from Nazareth College professor and Ukraine native Olena Prokopovych. Our guests: