Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 11, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST
Homeowner with geothermal hot water tank
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Moore Rhys stands in her basement, next to the geothermal hot water tank and HVAC system they installed to make their Rochester home 'net zero' on carbon emissions. Rhys is pointing at old duct work where the seams were insulated as part of the retrofitting of the new system to help save energy.

First hour: How to make geothermal energy more widely accessible for homeowners

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9

Have you considered geothermal energy sources for your home? Some people think it's out of reach, but state leaders and local climate activists say that's not the case. We preview a workshop highlighting geothermal energy, tax credits, and more. Our guests:

  • Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, District 136
  • Sue Hughes-Smith, vice chair of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and Monroe County Legislator, District 14
  • AJ Heiligman, engineer and president of ACES Energy
  • Kristen VanHooreweghe, director of collaborative action for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region

Then in our second hour, it's our monthly discussion highlighting people and organizations making positive change in the region. During the second half of the program, we put a special focus on efforts to help people during the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode's group of do-gooders includes:

  • Maribeth Weed, administrator at Community Food Cupboard of Rochester
  • Barry Childs, founder and CEO of Africa Bridge
  • Tim Giarrusso, president and co-founder of Rochester Community Inclusive Rowing
  • Maggie Harris, community organizer with Community Lutheran Ministry
  • Kimberle Ward, director of education for Villa of Hope School
  • Laurie Prizel, event coordinator at Dimitri House
  • Midge Thomas, community philanthropist
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
