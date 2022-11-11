Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 11, 2022

First hour: How to make geothermal energy more widely accessible for homeowners

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9

Have you considered geothermal energy sources for your home? Some people think it's out of reach, but state leaders and local climate activists say that's not the case. We preview a workshop highlighting geothermal energy, tax credits, and more. Our guests:



Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, District 136

Sue Hughes-Smith, vice chair of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and Monroe County Legislator, District 14

AJ Heiligman, engineer and president of ACES Energy

Kristen VanHooreweghe, director of collaborative action for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region

Then in our second hour, it's our monthly discussion highlighting people and organizations making positive change in the region. During the second half of the program, we put a special focus on efforts to help people during the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode's group of do-gooders includes: