Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 10, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 10, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST
ROC the Future logo in yellow and black
rocthefuture.org
/

First hour: Previewing ROC the Future's 2022 "State of Our Children" report

Second hour: Understanding the Medicare enrollment process

We talk with the team from ROC the Future about this year's "State of Our Children" report. The annual summary is an update on a number of issues related to children in our region. We preview the report and discuss areas of progress and what needs future work. Our guests:

  • Lorna Washington, Ed.D., alliance chair for ROC the Future
  • Jackie Campbell, alliance director for ROC the Future
  • Kearstin Brown-Warren, PECAN parent and family partner with ROC the Future

Then in our second hour, it's Medicare open enrollment time, and according to some enrollees who have gone through the process, it can be confusing. We're joined by an expert who helps us understand how it works, and we hear from a local woman who shares her enrollment experience. Our guests:

  • Teresa Jones, Medicare manager at AAA of Western and Central New York
  • Ruth Phinney, Medicare enrollee, and program director for WXXI Classical 91.5
