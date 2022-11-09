© 2022 WXXI News
Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST
First hour: Winners of this year's election discuss the impact of the results

Second hour: Local party chairs and winners of this year's election discuss the impact of the results

We welcome some of the winners from this year's election. We discuss the results and what they mean for the region and New York State. Our guests:

  • New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson 
  • New York State Assemblymember Sarah Clark 
  • New York State Assemblymember Demond Meeks 
  • New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney 
  • Congressman Joe Morelle
  • New York State Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes 
  • Monroe County Legislator Mark Johns

Then in our second hour, we continue our conversation about this year's election results and their impact. We're joined by local party chairs and two winners:

  • Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee
  • David Dunning, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
  • New York State Assemblymember Stephen Hawley
  • New York State Senator Samra Brouk
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
