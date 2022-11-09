Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
First hour: Winners of this year's election discuss the impact of the results
Second hour: Local party chairs and winners of this year's election discuss the impact of the results
We welcome some of the winners from this year's election. We discuss the results and what they mean for the region and New York State. Our guests:
- New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson
- New York State Assemblymember Sarah Clark
- New York State Assemblymember Demond Meeks
- New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney
- Congressman Joe Morelle
- New York State Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes
- Monroe County Legislator Mark Johns
Then in our second hour, we continue our conversation about this year's election results and their impact. We're joined by local party chairs and two winners:
- Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee
- David Dunning, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
- New York State Assemblymember Stephen Hawley
- New York State Senator Samra Brouk