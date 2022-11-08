Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

First hour: Why is polio reemerging?

Second hour: Examining early voting turnout and what it means for the major parties in New York

In July, the U.S. saw its first case of polio since 2013. An unvaccinated man in his twenties was diagnosed with the disease after going to his doctor with partial leg paralysis. The man is a New York State resident. Poliovirus was detected in wastewater samples collected in downstate counties, prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to issue a statewide disaster emergency. Why is polio reemerging? Doctors say it is tied to the pandemic, which has led to a country-wide lag in childhood vaccinations for many diseases. We discuss it all with our guests:



Geoff Weinberg, M.D., pediatrician and professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Infections Diseases, at URMC’s Golisano Children’s Hospital

Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at URMC’s Golisano Children’s Hospital

Grace Rossow, polio survivor

Then in our second hour, we take a look at early voting turnout -- who voted, who didn’t. There are some early indications for what that could mean for major parties in New York. We also dig into data from around the country. Our guest: