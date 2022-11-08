© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
Person wearing purple gloves holding a needle
April Franklin
/
WXXI News

First hour: Why is polio reemerging?

Second hour: Examining early voting turnout and what it means for the major parties in New York

In July, the U.S. saw its first case of polio since 2013. An unvaccinated man in his twenties was diagnosed with the disease after going to his doctor with partial leg paralysis. The man is a New York State resident. Poliovirus was detected in wastewater samples collected in downstate counties, prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to issue a statewide disaster emergency. Why is polio reemerging? Doctors say it is tied to the pandemic, which has led to a country-wide lag in childhood vaccinations for many diseases. We discuss it all with our guests:

  • Geoff Weinberg, M.D., pediatrician and professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Infections Diseases, at URMC’s Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at URMC’s Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Grace Rossow, polio survivor

Then in our second hour, we take a look at early voting turnout -- who voted, who didn’t. There are some early indications for what that could mean for major parties in New York. We also dig into data from around the country. Our guest:

  • Joseph Burgess, data steward at the University of Copenhagen Social Sciences Data Lab
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack