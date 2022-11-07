Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 7, 2022

First hour: Why some shoppers have decided to leave Amazon

Second hour: How to handle blackface in 2022

A Christmas without Amazon? Yet again this year, a movement has sprung up, urging holiday shoppers to ditch Amazon and support independent businesses. But Amazon continues to pile up customers and subscribers to Amazon Prime. Our guests discuss the uphill battle to convince more of their peers to go without Amazon. Our guests:



Andrew Brady, co-founder and chair of Conscious Capitalism Rochester

Julia Hoyle, winemaker for Hosmer Winery, and Geneva resident

Rebekah R., graduate student and Rochester native, who is currently living in Chicago

Then in our second hour, the Webster Central School District has reached out to students and parents after several white students showed up to a recent football game wearing blackface. Blackface has a long and deeply racist history in this country; it's used to dehumanize and mock Black people. The district has declined to join this conversation. Our guests discuss how to handle blackface in 2022.