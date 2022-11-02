© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
"Vote here" sign with an American flag

First hour: Candidates for Monroe County Family Court Judge

Second hour: Candidates for New York State Supreme Court, 7th Judicial District

Election Day is less than one week away. Today, we hear from judicial candidates on the ballot.

First, we sit down with the candidates for Monroe County Family Court Judge to hear about their priorities and experience. Our guests:

  • Kristine Demo-Vazquez
  • Deral Givens 

Then in our second hour, we talk with the candidates for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District about their priorities and experience. Our guests:

  • Maroun Ajaka 
  • Jason Cook
  • Roman Misula 
  • James Vazzana
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack