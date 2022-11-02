Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

First hour: Candidates for Monroe County Family Court Judge

Second hour: Candidates for New York State Supreme Court, 7th Judicial District

Election Day is less than one week away. Today, we hear from judicial candidates on the ballot.

First, we sit down with the candidates for Monroe County Family Court Judge to hear about their priorities and experience. Our guests:



Kristine Demo-Vazquez

Deral Givens

Then in our second hour, we talk with the candidates for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District about their priorities and experience. Our guests:

