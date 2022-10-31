Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 31, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Rick Steves on travel and culture

Second hour: "Opportunity Knock$," and how Americans can overcome systemic financial barriers

Rick Steves is not only a household name in the United States; he can’t even walk down some European streets without being asked for autographs. Now he’s back with a new show focused on travel, art, and history. It’s called "Rick Steves Art of Europe." This is our chance to talk to a master of travel and culture. Steves joins us for the hour. Our guest:



Rick Steves, host of "Rick Steves Art of Europe"

Then in our second hour, a new show airing on PBS called "Opportunity Knock$" aims to help families address short and long-term financial goals. The team behind it says financial literacy does not help lift people out of poverty, but connections to community resources do. This hour, we talk with the team behind the show about what Americans can do to overcome systemic financial barriers . Our guests: