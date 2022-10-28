Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 28, 2022

First hour: Discussing the value of volunteer service, and the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act

Second hour: Previewing the 2022 Anomaly Film Festival

What is the value of volunteer service, and what does effective service look like? We sit down with returned Peace Corps volunteers to discuss their work and the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act. The U.S. Senate is considering authorizing hundreds of millions of dollars to breathe new life into the Peace Corps. The House has already passed the bill. We discuss the impact it could have with our guests:



Glenn Cerosaletti, returned Peace Corps volunteer (Bolivia, 1994-1996)

Brady Fergusson, returned Peace Corps volunteer (Kiribati, 2006-2008)

Lee Ana Hess, returned Peace Corps volunteer (Dominican Republic, 2017-2019)

Wendy Owens, returned Peace Corps volunteer (Paraguay, 2000-2002)

Jonathan Pearson, advocacy director for the National Peace Corps Association, and returned Peace Corps volunteer (Federated States of Micronesia, 1987-1989)

Then in our second hour, the Anomaly Film Festival is back. The independent genre film fest is set for November 3 through 6 at the Little Theatre. This hour, we preview the events and discuss why horror, sci-fi, fantasy, action, and dark comedy films resonate with audiences. Our guests: