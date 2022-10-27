Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 27, 2022

First hour: Sam Rind and Jerry Elman on remarkable stories of surviving the Holocaust

Second hour: Special Rebroadcast - Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals on their organization efforts

We sit down with two men who share stories of survival. Sam Rind is a Holocaust survivor who escaped the Nazis with the help of his mother. Jerry Elman is a second-generation survivor; his family struggled with PTSD and depression following his parents' escape from the Nazis. Both men have written memoirs, which they will discuss at the Jewish Book Festival Thursday evening. This hour, we talk with them about their remarkable stories and the lessons they think the world should learn from the Holocaust. Our guests:



Sam Rind, Holocaust survivor and author of "A Tribute to Mom: We Survived Together"

Jerry Elman, author of "Miracles Through Hell"

Barbara Appelbaum, co-chair of the Jewish Book Festival

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. Nurses at Rochester General Hospital have voted to create a union. The vote earlier this summer was met with opposition from the management of the hospital, which argued that a union makes it more difficult to maintain a direct working relationship. But the nurses disagreed and voted 431-296 to create the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals. We explore what it means and how it fits into the local labor movement. Our guests: