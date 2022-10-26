Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

First hour: Stephen Hawley and Jennifer Keys, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 139

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Discussing guidelines for breast cancer screening in 2022

We continue our series of conversations with candidates on the ballot. Republican Assemblymember Stephen Hawley is running for re-election in District 139. His challenger is Democrat Jennifer Keys. This hour, the candidates discuss their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:



Stephen Hawley, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 139

Jennifer Keys, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 139

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast about screening for breast cancer. You've likely seen some "pink" marketing this month related to breast cancer awareness. Advocates and survivors say that public discussion is important and can help save lives, but awareness is important throughout the year. So when should individuals start getting mammograms? We talk about the latest guidelines in breast cancer screening, and how to increase access to screening and treatment for all patients, especially those in underrepresented groups. Our guests: