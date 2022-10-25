© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 25, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT
"Vote here" sign with an American flag

First hour: Marjorie Byrnes and Sara Spezzano, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 133

Second hour: Joe Morelle, candidate for U.S. Congress, New York District 25

We talk with the candidates for New York State Assembly in District 133. Republican Marjorie Brynes is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Sara Spezzano. We talk with the candidates about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:

  • Sara Spezzano, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 133
  • Marjorie Byrnes, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 133

Then in our second hour, Democrat Joe Morelle is running for re-election in the U.S. House of Representatives. His opponent is Republican La'Ron Singletary. We talk with Morelle about his platform and priorities for New York's 25th District. Our guest:

  • Joe Morelle, candidate for U.S. Congress in New York's 25th District
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
