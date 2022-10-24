Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 24, 2022

First hour: Comedian Paula Poundstone

Second hour: Harry Bronson, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 138; Kenan Baldridge, candidate for New York State Senate in District 54

Comedian Paula Poundstone will be back in Rochester for a performance early next month. You may know her from her stand-up performances or her work as a panelist on "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me." We talk with Poundstone about her comedy, about how the pandemic has affected her work, about politics, and about how her performances have evolved over the years. Our guest:



Paula Poundstone, comedian and regular panelist on "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me"

Then in the first half of our second hour, we sit down Harry Bronson, a Democrat who is running for reelection in the New York State Assembly, District 138. His opponent is Republican Tracy DiFlorio*. We talk with Bronson about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:

Harry Bronson, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 138

*Tracy DiFlorio declined invitations to join a conversation on this program due to her work schedule.

Then in our second half hour, we talk with Kenan Baldridge, who is running for New York State Senate in District 54. The Democrat is challenging Republican Pam Helming**, who is vying for reelection. We talk with Baldridge about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:



Kenan Baldridge, candidate for New York State Senate in District 54

**Pam Helming did not respond to an invitation to join a conversation on this program.