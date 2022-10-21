© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 21, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Emmarae Stein
Published October 21, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT
vote_here_sign.jpg

First hour: Demond Meeks, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 137

Second hour: Steven Holden, candidate for U.S. Congress in District 24

Demond Meeks is a Democrat running for reelection in the New York State Assembly. His opponent is Republican Marcus C. Williams in District 137. This hour, we talk with Meeks about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:

  • Demond Meeks, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 137

Then in our second hour, Steven Holden is a Democrat running for U.S. Congress. He's challenging Republican Claudia Tenney* in District 24. The district covers Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates Counties, along with parts of Jefferson, Niagara, Orleans and Oswego Counties. This hour, we talk with Holden about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:

  • Steven Holden, candidate for U.S. Congress in District 24

*Rep. Tenney has not responded to an invitation to join a conversation on Connections.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
