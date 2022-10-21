Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 21, 2022

First hour: Demond Meeks, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 137

Second hour: Steven Holden, candidate for U.S. Congress in District 24

Demond Meeks is a Democrat running for reelection in the New York State Assembly. His opponent is Republican Marcus C. Williams in District 137. This hour, we talk with Meeks about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:



Demond Meeks, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 137

Then in our second hour, Steven Holden is a Democrat running for U.S. Congress. He's challenging Republican Claudia Tenney* in District 24. The district covers Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates Counties, along with parts of Jefferson, Niagara, Orleans and Oswego Counties. This hour, we talk with Holden about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:



Steven Holden, candidate for U.S. Congress in District 24

*Rep. Tenney has not responded to an invitation to join a conversation on Connections.