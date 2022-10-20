Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 20, 2022

First hour: Rick Steves on travel and culture

Second hour: Jason Mott, author of "Hell of a Book"

Rick Steves is not only a household name in the United States; he can’t even walk down some European streets without being asked for autographs. Now he’s back with a new show focused on travel, art, and history. It’s called "Rick Steves Art of Europe."This is our chance to talk to a master of travel and culture. Steves joins us for the hour. Our guest:



Rick Steves, host of "Rick Steves Art of Europe"

Then in our second hour, we're joined by author Jason Mott, whose National Book Award-winning novel, "Hell of a Book," is this year's 2022 Rochester Reads selection. The book is a story about love, tragedy, and navigating life as a Black child and a Black man in America. While surrealist in style, "Hell of a Book" is a novel of truths. We talk with Mott about his work and what he hopes readers gain from the conversations it generates. Our guest: