Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 20, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
Rick Steves in Cinque Terre, Italy
Provided

First hour: Rick Steves on travel and culture

Second hour: Jason Mott, author of "Hell of a Book"

Rick Steves is not only a household name in the United States; he can’t even walk down some European streets without being asked for autographs. Now he’s back with a new show focused on travel, art, and history. It’s called "Rick Steves Art of Europe."This is our chance to talk to a master of travel and culture. Steves joins us for the hour. Our guest:

  • Rick Steves, host of "Rick Steves Art of Europe"

Then in our second hour, we're joined by author Jason Mott, whose National Book Award-winning novel, "Hell of a Book," is this year's 2022 Rochester Reads selection. The book is a story about love, tragedy, and navigating life as a Black child and a Black man in America. While surrealist in style, "Hell of a Book" is a novel of truths. We talk with Mott about his work and what he hopes readers gain from the conversations it generates. Our guest:

  • Jason Mott, author of "Hell of a Book"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
