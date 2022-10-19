Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

First hour: Joe Pinion and Diane Sare, candidates for U.S. Senate

Second hour: Discussing new legislation aimed at protecting survivors of domestic violence

Republican Joe Pinion and LaRouche Party member Diane Sare are challenging Democrat Chuck Schumer* for a U.S. Senate seat. We talk with Pinion and Sare about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:



Joe Pinion, candidate for U.S. Senate

Diane Sare, candidate for U.S. Senate

*Senator Schumer was invited to join this discussion, but has not yet replied. He will be offered equal time.

Then in our second hour, on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislation package that will strengthen protections for survivors of domestic violence. The laws include requirements for disclosing the possession and location of firearms; ensure the confidentiality of survivors' voter registration information; and give survivors the option of providing alternative contact information to access their health insurance benefits. We talk with representatives from Willow Domestic Violence Center about what the new legislation means for survivors. Our guests:

