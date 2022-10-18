Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

First hour: Discussing refugee resettlement in Utica

Second hour: Danielle Ponder on her debut album, "Some of Us Are Brave"

An upstate city has made national news as "the town that loves refugees." Utica has resettled close to 17,000 people from more than 40 countries. That was according to the Democrat and Chronicle in January. A documentary called "Utica: The Last Refuge" explores refugee resettlement in the city. It will be screened at the Little Theatre on Monday. This hour, we preview the film, we hear one family's remarkable story, and we discuss the state of refugee resettlement in the current political and social climate. Our guests:



Loch Phillips, director of "Utica: The Last Refuge"

Shelly Callahan, executive director of Mohawk Valley Refugee Resource Center in Utica

Tatjana Kulalic, refugee from Bosnia who now lives and works in Utica

Getachew Bashir, refugee program manager for Catholic Charities Family and Community Services in Rochester

Then in our second hour, as CITY Magazine's Daniel Kushner recently wrote, "Music fans everywhere are picking up on what Rochesterians have known for years: Danielle Ponder is a star." The former attorney has been traveling the world, performing songs from her debut album, "Some of Us Are Brave." She has appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and shared the stage with artists like Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, and Marcus Mumford. This hour, we talk with Ponder before she comes back for a hometown concert. Our guest: