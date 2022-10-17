Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 17, 2022

First hour: Discussing the state of the local restaurant and bar industry

Second hour: The benefits of biking

In April, more than 20 local restaurants and food establishments closed or announced their impending closure. That was according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Since the spring, the number has grown. The owners of Nox Cocktail and Lounge in the Village Gate announced earlier this month that their establishment would close on October 28. Restaurant and bar owners throughout the area say staffing shortages, rising costs, and lingering effects from the pandemic have made it difficult to do business. This hour, we discuss the state of the local industry with our guests:



Nicholas Massimilian, director of food and beverage at the Lake House on Canandaigua

Kelly Metras, co-owner of Salena's Mexican Restaurant and Nox Cocktail Lounge

Then in our second hour, why do we bike? It's a question Reconnect Rochester will explore at an upcoming Rochester Street Films event. We preview that with a conversation about the ways we benefit, both personally and as a society, when more people use cycling as a means of transportation. We also talk about how to build better bike infrastructure in Rochester. Our guests: