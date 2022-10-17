© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 17, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
Bar with beer taps
freeimages.com/Michael Chambers
/

First hour: Discussing the state of the local restaurant and bar industry

Second hour: The benefits of biking

In April, more than 20 local restaurants and food establishments closed or announced their impending closure. That was according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Since the spring, the number has grown. The owners of Nox Cocktail and Lounge in the Village Gate announced earlier this month that their establishment would close on October 28. Restaurant and bar owners throughout the area say staffing shortages, rising costs, and lingering effects from the pandemic have made it difficult to do business. This hour, we discuss the state of the local industry with our guests:

  • Nicholas Massimilian, director of food and beverage at the Lake House on Canandaigua
  • Kelly Metras, co-owner of Salena's Mexican Restaurant and Nox Cocktail Lounge

Then in our second hour, why do we bike? It's a question Reconnect Rochester will explore at an upcoming Rochester Street Films event. We preview that with a conversation about the ways we benefit, both personally and as a society, when more people use cycling as a means of transportation. We also talk about how to build better bike infrastructure in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Justin Booth, executive director of GObike Buffalo
  • Scott MacRae, M.D., advisor for Reconnect Rochester, and community bike advocate
  • Karen Rogers, owner and trainer at Exercise Express, LLC
  • Rashad Smith, active transportation communications consultant 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack