Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 13, 2022

First hour: Discussing the protests led by women in Iran

Second hour: NPR's live coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol"

The death of a young woman in Iran has sparked protests across the country. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being taken into custody by Iran’s morality police. That unit is tasked with making sure women do not show any of their hair in public. Now protesters are defying such rules, with women showing and even cutting their hair during mass demonstrations. They are calling for freedom for women and a change in ruling regime. But the Iranian government has quashed protests in the past. Where does this go next? Our guest:



Zari Kamarei, director of a library at a health education institution

Then in our second hour, Connections is preempted due to NPR’s coverage of the public hearings held by the “Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.” The following special rebroadcast will air on WRUR: You may have heard the stories of the Fox Sisters, Sam Patch, and the Lady in White -- figures from local history and folklore legends whose spirits are said to haunt the region. This hour, we share their tales and discuss why audiences are drawn to spiritualism and ghost stories. Our guests: