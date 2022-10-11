Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

First hour: Discussing the state of the direct support industry

Second hour: Author Tracey Gendron on her book, "Ageism Unmasked"

Heritage Christian Services has announced it will be increasing the minimum wage for frontline staff. This is the second time the organization has boosted the minimum wage for frontline workers since May of 2021. The move comes at a time when health care industry is seeing a shortage of direct support staff. Some experts call it a crisis. This hour, we discuss the state of the industry and what it will take to improve conditions for workers and for those who benefit from direct support. Our guests:



Marisa Geitner, president and CEO of Heritage Christian Services

Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative

Joe Macbeth, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP)

Joshua S., home health aide

Then in our second hour, last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for urgent action to combat ageism. According to the WHO, every second person in the world is believed to hold ageist attitudes. Experts say that can result in poorer health, workplace struggles, and negative effects on the economy. Tracey Gendron is the chair of the Department of Gerontology at Virginia Commonwealth University and the author of "Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It." She will be a guest of Lifespan Rochester on Thursday to discuss how ageism has become so prevalent in society and the consequences it has for people of all ages. This hour, she joins us to discuss her research and how to combat ageism. Our guest: