Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
Medical worker makes sure an older woman stands firm while walking
zinkevych
/
stock.adobe.com
A new law in New York state will require nursing homes to meet minimum standards for staffing and patient care.

First hour: Discussing the state of the direct support industry

Second hour: Author Tracey Gendron on her book, "Ageism Unmasked"

Heritage Christian Services has announced it will be increasing the minimum wage for frontline staff. This is the second time the organization has boosted the minimum wage for frontline workers since May of 2021. The move comes at a time when health care industry is seeing a shortage of direct support staff. Some experts call it a crisis. This hour, we discuss the state of the industry and what it will take to improve conditions for workers and for those who benefit from direct support. Our guests:

  • Marisa Geitner, president and CEO of Heritage Christian Services 
  • Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
  • Joe Macbeth, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP)
  • Joshua S., home health aide

Then in our second hour, last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for urgent action to combat ageism. According to the WHO, every second person in the world is believed to hold ageist attitudes. Experts say that can result in poorer health, workplace struggles, and negative effects on the economy. Tracey Gendron is the chair of the Department of Gerontology at Virginia Commonwealth University and the author of "Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It." She will be a guest of Lifespan Rochester on Thursday to discuss how ageism has become so prevalent in society and the consequences it has for people of all ages. This hour, she joins us to discuss her research and how to combat ageism. Our guest:

  • Tracey Gendron, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Gerontology at Virginia Commonwealth University, and author of "Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It" 
  • Roger Sutphen, Rochester resident
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
