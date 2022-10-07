© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 7, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published October 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
Keeping Our Promise
First hour: Response to attacks on Afghan girls

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 8

A suicide bombing primarily targeting young girls in Afghanistan has sparked worldwide outrage. The attack hit the Kaaj learning center in Kabul in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood. Hazaras are largely Shia Muslims who have been targeted by Sunni Muslims. Fifty-three people were killed in the Kabul bombing. Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, attacks against Hazaras have become common, and girls attempting to go to school are at particularly high risk. Our guests discuss the atrocities:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping of Promise 
  • Zainab Hussaini, women's rights advocate, and county manager of the Afghan Skateboarding Training Association
  • Ferdows Ahmadi, former assistant to the U.S. government in Afghanistan, and Afghan native now living in Rochester on a Special Immigrant Visa

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This hour's group of do-gooders includes:

  • Scott Wager, co-founder and CEO of Expeditions of Empowerment 
  • Marlies Sullivan, vice president of Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center
  • Wendy Barry, director of Galgos del Sol USA
  • Rochester Gay Men's Chorus
  • Julia Oakley, executive director of Agape Haven of Abundance
  • Natasha Besch-Turner, member of Color Fairport Green’s leadership team 
  • Megan Callanan Lasaponara, M.D., executive director of Kids Thrive 585
  • Judi Swanson, founder of Kindness Champions
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
