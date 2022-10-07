Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 7, 2022

First hour: Response to attacks on Afghan girls

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 8

A suicide bombing primarily targeting young girls in Afghanistan has sparked worldwide outrage. The attack hit the Kaaj learning center in Kabul in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood. Hazaras are largely Shia Muslims who have been targeted by Sunni Muslims. Fifty-three people were killed in the Kabul bombing. Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, attacks against Hazaras have become common, and girls attempting to go to school are at particularly high risk. Our guests discuss the atrocities:



Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping of Promise

Zainab Hussaini, women's rights advocate, and county manager of the Afghan Skateboarding Training Association

Ferdows Ahmadi, former assistant to the U.S. government in Afghanistan, and Afghan native now living in Rochester on a Special Immigrant Visa

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This hour's group of do-gooders includes: