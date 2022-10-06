Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 6, 2022

First hour: Previewing the Reel Mind Film Series and efforts to eliminate stigma tied to mental illness

Second hour: Discussing Indigenous Peoples' Day

A local film series dedicated to eliminating stigma tied to mental illness is back. The Reel Mind Theater and Film Series runs weekly from October 11 through November 1. This year’s documentaries and performances follow three participants in a mental health court probation program in Chicago; a woman’s journey into and out of severe depression; and a trauma therapy program dedicated to helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Our guests preview the films and discuss how to raise awareness of mental health challenges and treatment. Our guests:



Larry Guttmacher, M.D., professor emeritus in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the Reel Mind Film Series

Margaret Byrne, director of “Any Given Day”

Adina Taubman, writer of and performer in “The Road Back”

Then in our second hour, Monday, October 10, 2022 will be the first official Indigenous Peoples' Day in the City of Rochester. This summer, City Council unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the day. A number of local events will celebrate Indigenous Peoples and their culture. We also explore reporting by WXXI’s Noelle Evans about efforts to revive the Seneca language, and investigations into Indian boarding schools. Our guests: