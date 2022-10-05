Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

First hour: Sarah Clark and Orlando River, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 136

Second hour: The life and work of Fannie Barrier Williams

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office. This hour, we talk with the candidate for State Assembly in District 136. Democrat Sarah Clark is the incumbent. Her challenger is Republican Orlando Rivera. We talk with both of the candidates about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:



Sarah Clark, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 136

Orlando Rivera, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 136

Then in our second hour, Fannie Barrier Williams was a woman of firsts. She was the first BIPOC graduate of SUNY Brockport. She was the first Black woman to gain membership to the Chicago Women’s Club. The Brockport native is known – but perhaps, under recognized – for her fight for equal rights for woman, especially African American women. SUNY Brockport is renaming its liberal arts building after her this week. This hour, we talk with her biographer, Dr. Wanda Hendricks, about Fannie Barrier Williams’ life and work. Our guest: