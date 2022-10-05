© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
"Vote Here" sign with an American flag

First hour: Sarah Clark and Orlando River, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 136

Second hour: The life and work of Fannie Barrier Williams

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for office. This hour, we talk with the candidate for State Assembly in District 136. Democrat Sarah Clark is the incumbent. Her challenger is Republican Orlando Rivera. We talk with both of the candidates about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:

  • Sarah Clark, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 136
  • Orlando Rivera, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 136

Then in our second hour, Fannie Barrier Williams was a woman of firsts. She was the first BIPOC graduate of SUNY Brockport. She was the first Black woman to gain membership to the Chicago Women’s Club. The Brockport native is known – but perhaps, under recognized – for her fight for equal rights for woman, especially African American women. SUNY Brockport is renaming its liberal arts building after her this week. This hour, we talk with her biographer, Dr. Wanda Hendricks, about Fannie Barrier Williams’ life and work. Our guest:

  • Wanda Hendricks, Ph.D., author of “Fannie Barrier Williams: Crossing the Borders of Region and Race,” and distinguished professor emerita in history at the University of South Carolina
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
