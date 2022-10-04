Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

First hour: Assemblymember Brian Manktelow, incumbent and candidate for New York State Assembly in District 130

Second hour: Ilyasah Shabazz on eliminating racism and empowering women

Assemblymember Brian Manktelow is running for re-election in District 130. The Republican is challenging Democrat Scott Comegys. This hour, we sit down with Manktelow to discuss his platforms and priorities for the district. Our guest:



Brian Manktelow, New York State Assemblymember in District 130

Then in our second hour, we welcome Ilyasah Shabazz, an award-winning author, speaker, and educator. Shabazz is the daughter of Malcom X and Betty Shabazz. She was only two years old when her father was murdered, but she has devoted much of her life to carrying on the work of both of her parents. She will be the keynote speaker at the YWCA's Empowering Women Luncheon, but first, she joins us on Connections. Our guests: