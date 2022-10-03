© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 3, 2022

WXXI News |
Megan Mack
Published October 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
First hour: Discussing how demagoguery impacts democracy

Second hour: Previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2022

Recent elections in Europe have renewed questions and concerns about demagoguery. What exactly is demagoguery? And how does it impact democracy? Our guests explore these questions and discuss the ways to recognize aspects of demagoguery. Our guests:

  • Sarah Burns, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Police Science in the College of Liberal Arts at RIT
  • Jeremy Sarachan, associate professor and chair of the Department of Media and Communication in the School of Arts and Sciences at St. John Fisher University
  • Hermann Vogelstein, concerned citizen and activist

Then in our second hour, Fashion Week Rochester is back! This year's event kicks off October 13 and includes three nights of runway shows. The goal is to spotlight local designers, shops, businesses, and artists, while supporting the programs offered by the Center for Youth. We discuss it all with our guests:

  • Elaine Spaull, Ph.D., executive director of the Center for Youth, and co-producer of Fashion Week Rochester
  • Bruce Gorman, Ed.D., retired educator, community activist, and Fashion Week Rochester participant
  • Danielle Lewis, interior designer at LaBella Associates, and co-organizer and co-producer of Fashion Week Rochester's Project Runway
  • Sedwanie Williams, emerging local designer, and crisis intervention specialist at the Center for Youth
  • Rob Tortorella, founder of Endless Highway
  • Fatima Bayram Sable, owner of Silk Bridal and Paislee Designs
