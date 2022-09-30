Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 30, 2022

First hour: Discussing Monroe County's Climate Action Plan

Second hour: 40 years since "Cheers," and what the show meant for bar culture

Monroe County has enacted its first plan to address climate change, setting a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 80 percent by 2050. County Executive Adam Bello signed the plan earlier this month at a county-owned solar farm outside of Hilton, two days after the county legislature passed it by a vote of 28-1. How will the plan work? Our guests discuss it:



Sue Hughes-Smith, vice chair of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and Monroe County Legislator, District, 14

Clement Chung, deputy director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Kate Walker, member of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and executive director at the New York State Center for Sustainable Materials Management

Then in our second hour, forty years ago this week, a show called "Cheers" debuted on network television. The show would fall into the category of family-based sitcoms, because the bar regulars were essentially one big family. Norm, Cliff, Carla, Diane, Sam, Coach... They shared much of their lives together. Four decades later, are there still bars where "everybody knows your name"? What's the legacy of "Cheers?" Our guests discuss it: