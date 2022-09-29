Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 29, 2022

First hour: Discussing the value of culturally competent mental health care

Second hour: Local folklore legends and ghost stories

Data shows Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than white Americans to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress, but only one in three Black adults struggling with mental health challenges receives treatment. The reasons behind that are complex. As our guests discuss this hour, one reason is the lack of access to culturally competent care. We talk with mental health practitioners who discuss what anti-racist, culturally competent mental health care looks like, and why it's important. Our guests:



Melanie Funchess, CEO and principal of Ubuntu Village Works LLC

Mike Boucher, co-director of counseling and community work at St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center

W. Henry Gregory, Jr., Ph.D., founder and clinical director of Rafiki Consortium, LLC

Maisha Davis, LCSW-C, program and administrative director of Rafiki Consortium, LLC

Then in our second hour, you may have heard the stories of the Fox Sisters, Sam Patch, and the Lady in White -- figures from local history and folklore legends whose spirits are said to haunt the region. This hour, we share their tales and discuss why audiences are drawn to spiritualism and ghost stories. Our guests: