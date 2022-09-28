Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

First hour: Understanding NASA'S DART Mission

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - What does it take to become a scientist, part 2?

On Monday, NASA plowed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could deflect its course. The DART Mission is a test to see if the tactic could protect Earth from a rogue asteroid in the future. Sounds like the plot of a Hollywood movie, but it's science! Experts help us understand the mission and its goals. Our guests:



David DeGraff, Ph.D., professor of physics and astronomy at Alfred University

Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT

Brian Koberlein, Ph.D., astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory

Then in our second hour, what does it take to become a scientist? This is a special rebroadcast of the second in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests: