Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 28, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
A NASA logo is seen at the visitor complex of Kennedy Space Center.

First hour: Understanding NASA'S DART Mission

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - What does it take to become a scientist, part 2?

On Monday, NASA plowed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could deflect its course. The DART Mission is a test to see if the tactic could protect Earth from a rogue asteroid in the future. Sounds like the plot of a Hollywood movie, but it's science! Experts help us understand the mission and its goals. Our guests:

  • David DeGraff, Ph.D., professor of physics and astronomy at Alfred University
  • Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT
  • Brian Koberlein, Ph.D., astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory

Then in our second hour, what does it take to become a scientist? This is a special rebroadcast of the second in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Kyla de Villa, first year Ph.D. student in earth and planetary science at UC Berkeley
  • Matt Signor, second year physics Ph.D. graduate student at the University of Rochester
