Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

First hour: Journalist David Cay Johnston on allegations against Donald Trump

Second hour: Scott Comegys, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 130

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a civil suit against Donald Trump and his family last week. The AG says that the Trump family has consistently lied about the value of Trump properties for many years. She is suing to bar the Trumps from being able to run businesses or get loans in New York State. Meanwhile, a potential criminal suit remains on the shelf. Our guest breaks down what the allegations mean and what could happen next. Our guest:



David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and editor-in-chief of DCReport

Then in our second hour, Scott Comegys is running for New York State Assembly on the Democrat and Working Families party lines. He’s challenging Republican incumbent Brian Manktelow in District 130. This hour, we sit down with Comegys to hear about his platform and priorities for office. Our guest: