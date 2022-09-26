Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 26, 2022

First hour: How dietary imbalances are leading to diagnoses of depression in women

Second hour: Stephen J. West, author of "Soft-Boiled: An Investigation Of Masculinity and the Writer’s Life"

A growing body of research shows that dietary imbalances are leading to an increase in depression diagnoses in women. Our guests discuss what they are learning:



Marta Canfield, M.D., physician focused on women’s hormonal health

April Ho, registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at the Center for Community Health & Prevention

Then in our second hour, we talk with Stephen J. West, author of "Soft-Boiled: An Investigation Of Masculinity and the Writer’s Life." In this debut memoir, West candidly explores his writing process and how it intersects with perceptions and expectations of masculinity, including his own. West blends research, self-discovery, and his experience shadowing a private investigator in West Virginia to assess what it means to be a man and an artist. West will give a talk at an upcoming event at Writers & Books, but first, he joins us on Connections. Our guest: