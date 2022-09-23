Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 23, 2022

First hour: Charles Finney School alumni on changing the school's policies related to LGBTQ students

Second hour: Heron Hill Winery founder John Ingle on 50 years in the wine industry

A new policy at the Charles Finney School in Penfield has led to outrage among many students, families, alumni, and LGBTQ advocates. In a statement to WXXI News, Finney School President Michael VanLeeuwen said, "The promotion of alternative lifestyles on campus are not permitted as they do not support our mission as a school." The phrase "alternative lifestyles" is a slur for LGBTQ identities. The new school policy makes it clear that students who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender are, in the opinion of the school, sinful in the eyes of God. It also states that teachers will not recognize students who self-identify with pronouns that deviate from their sex assigned at birth. Since Finney is a private school, these policies appear to be protected under the law. But a group of alumni has drafted a petition, hoping to pressure the school to change. We discuss it with our guests:



Bethany Young Bushen, Charles Finney School Class of 2006, and ally who was involved in drafting the alumni petition

Jay Daigle, Charles Finney School Class of 2019

Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman, alumnus of the Charles Finney School, and Monroe County Legislator, District 25

*Note: Charles Finney School President Michael VanLeeuwen did not respond to several emails from WXXI News, including one that was an invitation for this discussion, but he did send a statement.

Then in our second hour, one of the founding members of the Finger Lakes wine industry is celebrating 50 years. John Ingle didn't expect to become a grape grower and a wine maker when he drove north in 1972. Today, his Heron Hill Winery is one of the most recognized in the region. We talk to Ingle about 50 years, the challenges of climate change, and how the industry is changing. Our guest:

