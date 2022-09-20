Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

First hour: Holocaust survivor Lea Malek shares her story

Second hour: Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals on their organization efforts

Lea Malek is a local Holocaust survivor who says she worries about history repeating itself. Malek, 83, was born in Hungary and immigrated to the United States in 1959. Her father, grandfather, two aunts, and several of her cousins were murdered by the Nazis. Malek has been watching the new Ken Burns series on PBS, “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” She says the program has kept her awake at night. It’s not the images of the Holocaust that scare her, she says, but the what was happening behind the scenes in the U.S. – where Jews were turned away from the country’s borders. The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany estimates that by 2025, there will only be 36,800 Holocaust survivors still alive in the United States. This hour, Malek tells her story and shares why she thinks it’s necessary to educate people of all ages about the atrocities of the past. Our guest:



Lea Malek, Holocaust survivor

Then in our second hour, nurses at Rochester General Hospital have voted to create a union. The vote earlier this summer was met with opposition from the management of the hospital, which argued that a union makes it more difficult to maintain a direct working relationship. But the nurses disagreed and voted 431-296 to create the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals. We explore what it means -- and how it fits into the local labor movement. Our guests: