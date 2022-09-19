Educators Kevin McGowan and Shaun Nelms honored

Two local educational leaders are being recognized for their work.

The New York State Council of School Superintendents named Brighton Central School District Superintendent Kevin McGowan as the 2023 Superintendent of the Year for New York State.

The award was announced on Monday at the group’s fall leadership summit in Saratoga Springs.

Council President Martha Group called McGowan an “extraordinary leader” with a “deep commitment” to the success of all students.

McGowan said he is “beyond honored and humbled” by the recognition.

He will represent New York state as a nominee for the national Superintendent of the Year award, which will be announced in February in Texas.

Also on Monday, Stephen Belongia, the special agent in charge of the FBI Buffalo Field Office, presented the 2021 Directors Community Leadership Award to Dr. Shaun Nelms, superintendent of East High School in Rochester.

The FBI said in a statement that the award honors people and groups for their efforts in fighting crime, terrorism, drugs and violence.

“With this selection, FBI Director Christopher Wray is recognizing the critical work and accomplishments of Dr. Nelms in his role as Superintendent of East and its partnership with the University of Rochester,” the statement read.