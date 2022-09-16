Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 16, 2022

First hour: Author John Leland on his book, "Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old"

Second hour: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on her re-election campaign

New York Times reporter John Leland has written a book called “Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old.” Leland spent a year talking to a community of people aged 85 and above. In his book, he details their wisdom, life lessons, and struggles. He’ll be a guest at Brickstone by St. John’s Home later this month, but first, he joins us on Connections, along with local senior citizens. Our guests:



John Leland, New York Times reporter, and author of “Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old”

Sue Bovay, 91, resident of Brickstone at St. John’s Home

Liz Sabo, 75, resident of Brickstone at St. John’s Home

Nate Sweeney, vice president of skilled services at St. John’s Home

Then in our second hour, we sit down with New York State Assemblymember Jen Lunsford. The Democrat is running for re-election in District 135. Her opponent is Republican Joe Chenelly. This hour, we talk with Lunsford about her platform and priorities for office. Our guest: