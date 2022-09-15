Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 15, 2022

First hour: What does victory look like for Ukrainians?

Second hour: An update on the state of early intervention services in Monroe County

The remarkable shift in the war in Ukraine has surprised even local Ukrainians, who now see a clearer path to ending the Russian invasion. But what are the terms that Ukraine should demand, or accept? Have those terms now changed? Our guests discuss it:



Elena Dilai, associate professor of mathematics at Monroe Community College

Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, many young children across New York State are not receiving timely and comprehensive early childhood developmental services. That's according to the Children's Agenda. What is the impact? Experts say without those services, children lose opportunities to develop to their full potential. This hour, we discuss the state of early childhood intervention funding, staffing, and services in the county, and we hear one family's story. Our guests: