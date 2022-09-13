Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Afghan refugees on one year since the fall of Kabul

Second hour: What’s the state of Rochester music venues, post-shutdowns?

In this special rebroadcast, we examine the state of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program one year after the fall of Kabul. Since then, Rochester has welcomed a growing number of Afghan refugees. As the New Yorker puts it, the Biden administration has a hellish task of trying to support the Afghan people still in the country, without empowering the Taliban. Meanwhile, the SIV program is still working to pull more people out of harm's way. We discuss what has changed, and what is happening locally. Our guests:



Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise

Faheem Asfe, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Turkey

Sayed Ebrahim Sadat, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Rochester

Walid Shaheed, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Rochester

Then in our second hour, the pandemic left businesses scrambling to adapt amid ever-changing regulations, reduced attendance, and canceled shows. Now that live music has by-and-large returned, what challenges still remain for music venues in the Rochester area? CITY Magazine Arts Editor Daniel Kushner hosts a wide-ranging discussion about the local-concert landscape — including the impact of PPP loans, the loss of shows featuring international artists, and hesitation among concertgoers — with managers from a few of Rochester’s vital music venues. Our guests: