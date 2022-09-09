Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 9, 2022
First hour: Discussing the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and what to expect from Prime Minister Liz Truss
Second hour: TBD
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. Her reign spanned seven decades, making her the UK's longest-serving monarch. When she ascended to the thrown at age 25, her reign was viewed as a sign of modernity. As reported by the BBC, throughout her rule, she witnessed enormous social change, including the leadership of 15 prime ministers. She met with the newest prime minister, Liz Truss, two days before her death. This hour, we discuss Queen Elizabeth's legacy, the future of the monarchy, and what to expect from Prime Minister Liz Truss. Our guests:
- Mark Brummitt, Ph.D., former associate professor of Hebrew Bible/Old Testament at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, who is originally from Grays, Essex
- Rose Hair, Ph.D., interim dean of the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth College, who is originally from Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Stewart Weaver, Ph.D., professor of history and expert in modern English history at the University of Rochester
- Gillian Clark, Rochester resident, who is originally from Southeast London
- Susan Orr, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Political Science at SUNY Brockport, who is originally from Manchester, England
- Anthony Davies, resident of Bude, Cornwall