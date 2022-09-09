Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 9, 2022

First hour: Discussing the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and what to expect from Prime Minister Liz Truss

Second hour: TBD

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. Her reign spanned seven decades, making her the UK's longest-serving monarch. When she ascended to the thrown at age 25, her reign was viewed as a sign of modernity. As reported by the BBC, throughout her rule, she witnessed enormous social change, including the leadership of 15 prime ministers. She met with the newest prime minister, Liz Truss, two days before her death. This hour, we discuss Queen Elizabeth's legacy, the future of the monarchy, and what to expect from Prime Minister Liz Truss. Our guests:

