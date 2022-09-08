Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 8, 2022

First hour: Joe Chenelly, candidate for New York State Legislature in District 135

Second hour: Understanding the debate over redistricting in Monroe County

Joe Chenelly is a Republican running for State Assembly. He's challenging Democratic incumbent Jen Lunsford in District 135. This hour, we sit down with Chenelly to discuss his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:



Joe Chenelly, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 135

Then in our second hour, the Monroe County Legislature is debating a set of maps that would create new voting districts. The law sets standards to make sure voters of color are not disenfranchised. Legislators disagree on how to make sure Black and Latino voters are fairly represented. Our guests discuss it: