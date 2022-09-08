© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 8, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Joe Chenelly
First hour: Joe Chenelly, candidate for New York State Legislature in District 135

Second hour: Understanding the debate over redistricting in Monroe County

Joe Chenelly is a Republican running for State Assembly. He's challenging Democratic incumbent Jen Lunsford in District 135. This hour, we sit down with Chenelly to discuss his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:

  • Joe Chenelly, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 135

Then in our second hour, the Monroe County Legislature is debating a set of maps that would create new voting districts. The law sets standards to make sure voters of color are not disenfranchised. Legislators disagree on how to make sure Black and Latino voters are fairly represented. Our guests discuss it:

  • Yversha Roman, legislator representing District 26, and leader of the Democratic Caucus
  • William Burgess, legislator representing District 29
  • Rachel Barnhart, legislator representing District 21
