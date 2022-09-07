© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 7, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT
Dr. Ray Dorsey with wearable technology
Brett Dahlberg
/
WXXI News
Ray Dorsey is studying how wearable technology can help researchers understand Parkinson's disease at URMC.

First hour: Discussing a global approach to studying, treating, and preventing Parkinson's disease

Second hour: How can we increase literacy rates in the U.S.?

How can doctors and researchers around the world work together to study, treat, and prevent Parkinson's disease? A new documentary from the University of Rochester Medical Center explores that question. Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. Experts say it has reached "pandemic" scope, but it is largely preventable if more focus and resources are applied to addressing it. This hour, we talk about the film, "The Long Road to Hope," and the latest in Parkinson's disease research and treatment around the world. Our guests:

  • Ray Dorsey, M.D., MBA, David M. Levy Professor of Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and author of the book, "Ending Parkinson's Disease"
  • Michael Okun, M.D., chair and professor of neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine, and author of the book, "Ending Parkinson's Disease" 
  • Amy Lindberg, Navy veteran and Parkinson's patient

Then in our second hour, it’s not exactly true that no one reads books anymore, but it’s certainly true that Americans are reading a lot less than they used to. “The death of an American cultural legacy” is how The National Endowment for the Arts puts it. In parallel, fewer Americans are proficient readers than at any point in decades. And people who read poorly make less money on average. What, if anything, can reverse this cultural train? Our guests discuss it:

  • Joshua Stapf, executive director of Literacy Rochester 
  • Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134
  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
  • Dave Boelio, volunteer tutor at Literacy Rochester and ESL Group teacher
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
