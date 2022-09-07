Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

First hour: Discussing a global approach to studying, treating, and preventing Parkinson's disease

Second hour: How can we increase literacy rates in the U.S.?

How can doctors and researchers around the world work together to study, treat, and prevent Parkinson's disease? A new documentary from the University of Rochester Medical Center explores that question. Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. Experts say it has reached "pandemic" scope, but it is largely preventable if more focus and resources are applied to addressing it. This hour, we talk about the film, "The Long Road to Hope," and the latest in Parkinson's disease research and treatment around the world. Our guests:



Ray Dorsey, M.D., MBA, David M. Levy Professor of Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and author of the book, "Ending Parkinson's Disease"

Michael Okun, M.D., chair and professor of neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine, and author of the book, "Ending Parkinson's Disease"

Amy Lindberg, Navy veteran and Parkinson's patient

Then in our second hour, it’s not exactly true that no one reads books anymore, but it’s certainly true that Americans are reading a lot less than they used to. “The death of an American cultural legacy” is how The National Endowment for the Arts puts it. In parallel, fewer Americans are proficient readers than at any point in decades. And people who read poorly make less money on average. What, if anything, can reverse this cultural train? Our guests discuss it: