Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

First hour: Understanding the impact of Mikhail Gorbachev's life and work

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 7

Former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev died late last month at the age of 91. As reported by the New York Times, "Few leaders in the 20th century, indeed in any century, have had such a profound effect on their time." Gorbachev was a key figure in ending the Cold War and lifting the Iron Curtain. This hour, we discuss his life, work, and legacy, and how his actions informed the modern global political landscape. Our guests:



Nikita Maslennikov, Ph.D., adjunct instructor of Russian at the University of Rochester

Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This hour's group of do-gooders includes: