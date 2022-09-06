Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
First hour: Understanding the impact of Mikhail Gorbachev's life and work
Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 7
Former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev died late last month at the age of 91. As reported by the New York Times, "Few leaders in the 20th century, indeed in any century, have had such a profound effect on their time." Gorbachev was a key figure in ending the Cold War and lifting the Iron Curtain. This hour, we discuss his life, work, and legacy, and how his actions informed the modern global political landscape. Our guests:
- Nikita Maslennikov, Ph.D., adjunct instructor of Russian at the University of Rochester
- Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This hour's group of do-gooders includes:
- Jonathan Westfall, executive director of ROCovery Fitness, Inc.
- Petar Kodžas, Ph.D., associate dean and director of the Eastman Community Music School, which hosts the New Horizons program
- Rachel Mills, executive and artistic director of ROCmusic
- Suzanne Nugent, founder of Love, Rob and Amber
- Christen Smith, senior director of marketing and communications at the Arc of Monroe
- Karen Shaw, assistant director of development for the MCC Foundation
- Holly Dutcher, executive director of C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association