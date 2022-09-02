Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 5, 2022

We have special programming for you this Labor Day.

First hour: Special broadcast: "Early Risers: Waking up to Racial Equity in Early Childhood"

Second hour: Special broadcast: "Intelligence Squared U.S.: Is Cancel Culture Toxic?"

In our first hour, George Floyd’s death was a tragedy and a wake-up call that sparked a global racial reckoning. And for more than two years, our young children have been watching it all. So how do we help them make sense of what they’re seeing and hearing? In this one-hour special, listeners will hear practical tips and insights from a variety of early childhood experts about how to talk with very young children about race and racism. This is a special broadcast episode of the "Early Risers" podcast, which is a co-production of Minnesota Public Radio and Little Moments Count. "Early Risers" delivers frank facts, engaging stories and practical tips for anyone who cares about raising children with a clear-eyed understanding of cultural differences, race and implicit bias.

Then in our second hour, you know the drill. Someone does, or says, something offensive. A public backlash -- typically on Twitter -- ensues. Then come the calls to "cancel" that person, brand, or institution. That usually means the loss of cultural cache, political clout, and often a job or career. Some see "canceling" as a modern-day means of holding people to account, while others express concerns about digital mobs policing speech. This program features Kmele Foster, Garry Kasparov, Erich Hatala Matthes, and Karen Attiah. Emmy award-winning journalist John Donvan moderates.