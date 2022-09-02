Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 2, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Discussing the latest in glass recycling research

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Journalist Nancy French on empathy and forgiveness

It's harder to recycle glass -- including wine bottles -- than you might think. Why? We've had a lot of questions about glass recycling on this program, and in this special rebroadcast, we talk with local researchers about the latest in glass recycling technology and how to make glass a financially viable product. Alfred University is home to the Center for Glass Innovation, which launched in 2020. Its goal is to help recycling markets and municipal recycling programs find new and sustainable ways to produce and recycle glass. This hour, the researchers share what they are learning and how developments in glass recycling could affect what you do when you recycle. Our guests:



Gabrielle Gaustad, Ph.D., dean of the Inamori School of Engineering, and unit head for the NYS College of Ceramics at Alfred University

Alexis Clare, Ph.D., professor of glass science at Alfred University

Elizabeth Tsekrekas, Ph.D. candidate in glass science at Alfred University

Then in our second hour, in a recent piece for the Atlantic, conservative writer David French shared a story about how his wife Nancy handled what she felt was a traumatic moment at a speaking engagement. After her talk about showing empathy and love for people who may be considered "enemies," a man in the audience asked her if she showed love or tolerance for the man who sexually abused her as a child. She left the room to compose herself, but returned to face the audience member, who said he was also a victim of sexual abuse and didn't know how to properly ask his question. The experience made both Nancy and David French reflect on why it's important to be civil and show grace during times of polarization. In this special rebroadcast, Nancy French discusses all of that and more. Our guest: