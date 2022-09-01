© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 1, 2022

WXXI News | By Megan Mack,
Gino Fanelli
Published September 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
First hour: Special rebroadcast - Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?

Second hour: Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall

NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students. WXXI’s Noelle Evans reported that in the Rochester City School District, nearly 200 teachers resigned or retired last school year. This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their academic year went and their thoughts about the future of the profession in today's climate. Our guests: 

  • Jake Jacobs, middle school art teacher in the Bronx 
  • Amy Maloy, member of the Rochester City School Board, and a teacher in a suburban district
  • Christine Purtell, math interventionist teacher at Munn Elementary in Spencerport 

Then in our second hour, it's September 1 and the smell of harvest is in the air. This hour, WXXI and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli hosts a discussion about Oktoberfest, the beer that makes this season special, and what we're looking forward to in the craft beer world as the weather begins to change and the leaves start to fall. Our guests: 

  • Will Cleveland, author of the Cleveland Prost beer newsletter, and deputy chief of research for the Rochester Police Accountability Board 
  • Joel Will, director of brewing operations at Rohrbach Brewing Company 
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
