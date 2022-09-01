Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 1, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?

Second hour: Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall

NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students. WXXI’s Noelle Evans reported that in the Rochester City School District, nearly 200 teachers resigned or retired last school year. This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their academic year went and their thoughts about the future of the profession in today's climate. Our guests:



Jake Jacobs, middle school art teacher in the Bronx

Amy Maloy, member of the Rochester City School Board, and a teacher in a suburban district

Christine Purtell, math interventionist teacher at Munn Elementary in Spencerport

Then in our second hour, it's September 1 and the smell of harvest is in the air. This hour, WXXI and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli hosts a discussion about Oktoberfest, the beer that makes this season special, and what we're looking forward to in the craft beer world as the weather begins to change and the leaves start to fall. Our guests: