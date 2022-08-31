Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Discussing the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Second hour: Updates on the roll-out of legal cannabis in New York

This is a special rebroadcast of a conversation about the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The number connects people experiencing mental health crises with trained mental health professionals. The new service is designed to be an alternative to calling 911, which is not set up to address mental health needs. Patients and advocates say 988 may be an effective way to avoid interaction with law enforcement, which sometimes leads to further trauma. This hour, we discuss how 988 will work at the local level, and we hear from mental health advocates about their perspectives related to diversionary services. Our guests:



Deborah Turner, program director of the 211/LIFE LINE Program at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes

Kristina Mossgraber, COO of NAMI Rochester

David Morgenstern, bipolar patient and mental health advocate

Then in our second hour, New York is inching closer to a legal recreational market for cannabis. Last week, the state's Office of Cannabis Management launched an application portal for what are known as Conditional Adult-Use Recreational Dispensary (CAURD) licenses. Those applications will determine who in New York will be first to sell pot legally. This hour, CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli hosts a discussion about the slow roll-out of legal cannabis in New York, and what the future has in store. Our guests: