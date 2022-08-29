Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 29, 2022

First hour: What can we learn from the special elections across the country?

Second hour: Afghan refugees on one year since the fall of Kabul

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters have had five chances to weigh in. In Kansas, they voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion rights. And in four special House elections, Democrats have outperformed expectations by an average of nine points. Is that enough for Democrats to expect better-than-expected midterm results? How can Republicans stop what appears to be a rising tide of voter anger about Roe v. Wade? Our guest specializes in data and polling analysis:



Joseph Burgess, data steward at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Copenhagen

Then in our second hour, one year after the fall of Kabul, Rochester has welcomed a growing number of Afghan refugees. As the New Yorker puts it, the Biden administration has a hellish task of trying to support the Afghan people still in the country, without empowering the Taliban. Meanwhile, the Special Immigrant Visa program is still working to pull more people out of harm's way. We discuss what has changed, and what is happening here. Our guests: